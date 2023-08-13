Must Read! Here’s looking at Dipika Kakar’s journey from pregnancy to recently embracing motherhood

MUMBAI :Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause and Dipika was credited for her performance. She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Kya Baat Hai! Thsi special gesture of Dipika Kakar for her Father and Shoaib Ibrahim will melt your heart

Dipika who is also known as Faiza Ibrahim, has had quite an interesting journey so far. Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of the show Sasural Simar Ka, where both were the leads. They gradually fell in love and tied the knot in 2018.

The couple who celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary in February this year have announced that they are going to be parents soon with a cute social media post. The couple also mentioned that they suffered a misscarriage last year and the news of Dipika finally expecting her first child is nothing short of a miracle for them and a blessing.

They announced the arrival of their baby boy and wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yes, We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one.”

Dipika and Shoaib’s baby boy was born prematurely on 21st June and was in the ICU for a long time. Sharing the news they wrote, “21-06-2023 & The parenthood journey begins. #alhamdulillah.” They brought him home recently and the couple was over the moon.

Dipika and Shoaib who are active on social media keep sharing little glimpses of their little one from time to time. Dipika is currently enjoying motherhood to the fullest.

