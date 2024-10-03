Dipika Kakar opens up on life transformation after welcoming son Ruhaan; Says ‘Working mothers, hats off to those’

Dipika

MUMBAI: Formerly a highly well-known actress in the TV industry, Dipika Kakar has given herself entirely to her son Ruhaan's parenting. It appears that Dipika Kakar has embraced motherhood; the actress isn't even considering a comeback shortly. In addition to inspiring her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and the TV actor who participated in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Dipika dedicates all of her time to her kid Ruhaan.

Shoaib was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, when he lost to Manisha Rani to win the show's title, is currently on holiday with his family in Dubai, but this trip is particularly memorable because it's their kid Ruhaan's first time traveling abroad. Recently, Dipika opened out about how becoming a mother has entirely transformed her life and that she cannot even consider leaving her baby, not even for a moment, and that if she does, she will immediately feel guilty as a mother.

Hailing working mothers who have to leave their children back home and go to work, Dipika said, "Working mothers, hats off to those who have to leave their baby at home. I can totally understand how much of a struggle they must be going through in their hearts."

Dipika even shared inside deets of her Dubai trip with son Ruhaan and Shoaib, "This time, the entire trip is very, very different from up till now. With a baby, everything changes. Right now, you have your baby with you and your eyes are always on that person. Even now, Shoaib and Ruhaan are sleeping together. And I have kept a cushion. Shoaib is also a little aware in his sleep. But even then, every 10 minutes, I go and check if he has moved, if he is okay."

Popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim frequently astound their viewers with their connection and understanding; especially since they've embraced parenting, they've changed and become better people.

