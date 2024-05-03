Dipika Kakkar reveals the connection she had with Manisha Rani's choreographer Ashutosh Pawar

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars who has a massive fan following. The actress got her first break with Colors' ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. Her character of Simar won a lot of applause and Dipika was credited for her performance.

She was last seen as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’. The actress was also the winner of Bigg Boss Season 12.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air, the actress was not seen on the small screens and is busy with her YouTube channel.

She was last seen for a brief period in Sasural Simar Ka Season 2, where she essayed the role of Simar.

These days, Dipika is busy with her vlogs on YouTube, where she gives fans and well-wishers a peek into her life.

She is enjoying her motherhood and shares on social media with her fans the cute and lovely moments with her son Ruhaan.

Now in a recent vlog she revealed her connection with Manisha Rani's choreographer.

The actress said "When she took part in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa her assistant choreographer was Ashutosh Pawar and she is so happy that he won as she has seen his hard work"

Shoaib also congratulated Manisha on her win and her fans for the victory and also said that he did feel a little bad he didn't win but it's fine.

Well, there is no doubt that Shoaib and Manisha both were tough competitors but in the end only one could win the show.

