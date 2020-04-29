Dipika is a lady with high values and great willpower, says Shoaib Ibrahim

MUMBAI: Popular actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The two, who met during their stint in Sasural Simar Ka and got married on 22 February 2018, are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Fans absolutely love their chemistry and social media PDA. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo is making the most of this lockdown period by helping each other in all ways possible at their homes.

Shoaib surprised his fans by answering a few questions on Instagram. The actor gave some amazing replies to a few of the questions.

Here we bring the best reply that Shoaib gave when asked if he has a gf, his best memory with Dipika, what Deepika means to him then a good wife and more.

Read here to know his reply!