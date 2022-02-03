Disaster! ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ fans criticise the writers for poor dialogues in the accident sequence, read tweets

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's accident sequence finally happened. Fans were waiting for the drama for a while. The dramatic emotional promo featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar had won over everyone. Both the actors delivered a top-notch performance in the promo.

On the show, Priya (Disha Parmar) meets with an accident when she tries to save Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) from the devious murderous scheme of her father. Loyal fans are very upset with the pace of the show. It took two weeks for the accident to happen, which is very long. Fans have also slammed the bad dialogues.

One user wrote, “Btw What A Cringe And Dramatic Dialogues & Story Written By #BadeAchheLagteHai2 Writters You Guys Make Actors Looks Stupid #DishaParmar #NakulMehta”, while another user wrote, “its ITV brother .... to attract audience aise ghitee pitee dialogues hi kaam aate hai”.

A third user wrote, “You are very right ..This is the writers problem.. they are not consistent in RAM’s character .. they are dont have clear Idea how to portray Ram’s character growth the writers are floundering when it comes to RAM”

While a fourth user wrote, “That too auto-rickshaw was epic means tragedy scene was looking more a comedy scene ”.

Credit: BollywoodLife