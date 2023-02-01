Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are off to another adventure together; Check out glimpses

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha recently shared a glimpse where the two can be seen enjoying another adventure together. Read on to know more.
rr

MUMBAI : Disha Parma and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most adorable and loved couples. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on 16 July 2021. He proposed to her on her birthday during Bigg Boss 14.

The two even recently took a short trip to France and shared some beautiful glimpses.

They keep sharing pictures and videos on their social media and the fans love it. Disha even shared her recent trip to Ranthambore with her family.

The two keep going on short trips from time to time and never fail to set those amazing couple goals. They always make sure they take time out for each other even after being busy with their schedules.

ALSO READ:  Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are definitely setting some TRAVEL GOALS with their pictures from GOA, check it out

Recently, the beautiful couple took a break and have gone on a beautiful trip together. The two seem to be having a great time together.

Check it out here:

Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya were introduced through mutual friends. The two bonded right away. When they started spending more time together, they developed into best friends. She had received invitations to his Pune shows as well.
Rahul Vaiya took part in Season 14 of Bigg Boss. His housemates Aly Goni, Rubina Dilak, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, and others helped him create a shirt that read "Marry Me?" inside a heart. After eleven days, Parmar replied to Vaidya during the broadcast.
Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi No. 1, Jaan-E-Mann, and Krazzy 4. He also participated in the reality shows Indian Idol 1, Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Disha is currently a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 which has been doing well. It has been gaining immense love and appreciation.

But Disha and Nakuul are soon to leave the show post a leap and the fans are quite disheartened by that.

ALSO READ:  Rahul Vaidya just used MC Stan’s favorite slang for Disha Parmar

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

