From Disha Parmar to Shraddha Arya, celebs who we would like to see go the family way

MUMBAI: Be it Television or films, celebs have been tying the knot left right and center. Some have chosen to marry non-industry people while some have met their soulmates while working together on a project, fallen in love and got hitched. They have had lavish weddings where they have posted dreamy pictures of the wedding festivities on social media for their fans to enjoy.

Also Read- Shocking! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya reveals This Common thing between Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor and her

After the wedding and honeymoon is over, obviously the next step one would expect the celebs to go the family way. So here is a list of celebs who recently tied the knot and we wish they would grow their families in 2023.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya is a brilliant actress known for popular TV shows like s Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and most recently Kundali Bhagya as Dr. Preeta. The actress has a massive fan follwoing on social media too. She tied the knot with Indian Navy Officer, Rahul Nagal in November 2021. Her reels and posts with her hubby have grabbed attention a lot of times.

Disha Parmar

Disha was loved for her roles as Pankhuri Gupta in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Jhanvi Agarwal in Woh Apna Sa. She is currently essaying and is loved for her role as Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress married singer Rahul Vaidya in July 2021. The couple love traveling and their social media pages are full of their fun vacation pictures.

Also Read- Ankita Lokhande's b'day plans: European getaway, quality time with hubby

Ankita Lokhande Jain

The lovely actress of Pavitra Rishta is a joy to watch on screen. Her on-screen presence has won millions of hearts. She has even made her debut into Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. The actress tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021. The couple love to travel the world and have many pictures on their social media pages to show too. The couple recently moved into a swanky 8 BHK apartment in Mumbai and are living a luxurious life.

Which actress do you want to see going the family way in 2023?

Do let us know in the comments below

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.