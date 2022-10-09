Shocking! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya reveals This Common thing between Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor and her

In a recent interview, Niti Taylor has spoken about her husband who said how supportive and loving she was. She hasn’t met him for the past six months and now, Shraddha Arya can totally relate to her.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 17:01
Shocking! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya reveals This Common thing between Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor and her

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses of television and she rose to fame with her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar was loved by the audience and they became an iconic couple on screen, post his exits the fans miss watching their chemistry.

The actress began her journey in the dance reality show Best Of India's Best Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj where she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Post that, she did her debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Niti Taylor is a popular actress on television; she rose to fame with her performance of Nandini Murthy in one of the most acclaimed series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

She is currently making headlines for her participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Now in a recent interview, she confessed that she hasn’t met her husband for the past six months and she is the luckiest to have him in his life as he is very supportive and loving towards her and she wishes that every girl gets a husband like him.

( ALSO READ : Must Read! All you need to know about Niti Taylor’s NEW HOUSE )

Owing to this, ShraddhaArya replied and said that 'she can connect to Niti as she too hasn’t met her husband for the past one month, as that’s the life of a Navy Officer'.

Well, both Niti and Shraddha do miss their husbands and are quite vocal about their feelings for them.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - Interesting! This is what Shraddha Arya did with Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; see the video inside

image.png

Kundali Bhagya Shraddha Arya Niti Taylor Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Voot MTV India Zee TV ZEE5 Jhalak Dikhla Jaa TellyChakkar
Like
36
Love
55
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 17:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: OH NO! Rupali Ganguly gets upset with Gaurav Khanna for This shocking reason
MUMBAI:Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Aww! '#AbhiRa is the best television jodi', Twitter Fans go gaga over themchemistry of Harshad and Pranali! Check out their reactions!
MUMBAI: In the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) and Pranali Rathod (...
Exclusive! "I am a huge dark chocolate fan," says Manini De on her food habits in an interaction with us
MUMBAI : Actress Manini De is one such actress who needs no introduction. She has contributed to the entertainment...
Mika Singh's beautiful gesture on the sets of DID Super Moms will surely melt your hearts
MUMBAI : After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly...
Exclusive! "During my childhood, I met Sachin Tendulkar," reveals Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani as he shares some of his First experiences with us
MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. Sanjay’s journey so far has...
Exclusive! "I expect the world to remember me first as a good human and then an artist", says Aashish Bhardwaj
MUMBAI:Actor Aashish Bharadwaj is one of the spectacular actors of telly town. He is currently ruling everyone's heart...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video