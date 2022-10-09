Shocking! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya reveals This Common thing between Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor and her

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses of television and she rose to fame with her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar was loved by the audience and they became an iconic couple on screen, post his exits the fans miss watching their chemistry.

The actress began her journey in the dance reality show Best Of India's Best Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj where she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Post that, she did her debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Niti Taylor is a popular actress on television; she rose to fame with her performance of Nandini Murthy in one of the most acclaimed series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

She is currently making headlines for her participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10.

Now in a recent interview, she confessed that she hasn’t met her husband for the past six months and she is the luckiest to have him in his life as he is very supportive and loving towards her and she wishes that every girl gets a husband like him.

Owing to this, ShraddhaArya replied and said that 'she can connect to Niti as she too hasn’t met her husband for the past one month, as that’s the life of a Navy Officer'.

Well, both Niti and Shraddha do miss their husbands and are quite vocal about their feelings for them.

