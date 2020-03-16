Disheartening! Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra seeks justice for her deceased mother

In the video, her 15-year-old daughter is seen saying, "My mother should get justice. Proper investigation should be done. Culprit should get punished."

Also Read: What! Sonali Phogat’s post-mortem report reveals multiple blunt force injuries on the body; Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi to be interrogated

Sonali Phogat died in Anjuna, Goa on Tuesday (August 23). Initially it was reported that she had died due to a heart attack. But the postmortem report on Thursday (August 25) claimed otherwise.

The panel of Goa Medical College doctors who conducted the postmortem have reserved the cause of death.

They said, "The cause of death to the best of our knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved. However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain."

Also Read: SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

On the basis of the report, Sonali's close aides have been booked and placed under detention. "We have booked Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and her friend Sukhwinder in connection with the murder,” Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai said.

Credit: ETimes