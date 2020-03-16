Disheartening! Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra seeks justice for her deceased mother

Bigg Boss 14 Sonali Phogat died in Goa on August 23 due to heart attack, however her family members demand for CBI probe as they allege it to be a case of murder

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 17:00
Disheartening! Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra seeks justice for her deceased mother

MUMBAI: Sonali Phogat's death has taken a new turn with the postmortem report which revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” over her body. A video on social media now sees her daughter Yashodhra seeking justice for her deceased mother.

In the video, her 15-year-old daughter is seen saying, "My mother should get justice. Proper investigation should be done. Culprit should get punished."

Sonali Phogat died in Anjuna, Goa on Tuesday (August 23). Initially it was reported that she had died due to a heart attack. But the postmortem report on Thursday (August 25) claimed otherwise.

The panel of Goa Medical College doctors who conducted the postmortem have reserved the cause of death.

They said, "The cause of death to the best of our knowledge and belief is reserved pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports of the tissues preserved. However, there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of the above, the manner of death is for the investigating officer to ascertain."

On the basis of the report, Sonali's close aides have been booked and placed under detention. "We have booked Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and her friend Sukhwinder in connection with the murder,” Anjuna PI Prashal Dessai said.

 

