What! Sonali Phogat's post-mortem report reveals multiple blunt force injuries on the body; Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi to be interrogated

After the post-report was revealed, Goa police registered a charge of murder against those two associates. They are named as accused in the case, it was revealed by a senior police official to news agency PTI.

Sonali

MUMBAI:

On Monday night in Goa, BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away from a heart attack. She was 42 years old. She had travelled to Goa along with some of her staff. She reported feeling uneasy and was rushed to the hospital.

On Thursday, DG Jaspal said that they will interrogate Sonali Phogat’s two associates Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi after the post-mortem reports revealed multiple blunt force injuries on her body.

After the post-report was revealed, Goa police registered a charge of murder against those two associates. They are named as accused in the case, it was revealed by a senior police official to news agency PTI.

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of Sonali Phogat. Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at the Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday. An autopsy was conducted on Thursday on Phogat’s body.

Dhaka has also alleged that his sister’s death was a pre-planned murder and said, “I have done some inquiries on my own after arriving in (Goa) on Tuesday evening. It is not a normal death.”

Also read:Latest Update! Sonali Phogat’s kin demand CBI enquiry in the Bigg Boss 14 contestant’s death case

Credits: Hindustan Times

