SHOCKING! Sonali Phogat's last post makes it UNBELIEVABLE that she has left for a heavenly abode

MUMBAI: On Monday night in Goa, BJP leader Sonali Phogat passed away from a heart attack. 42 years old. Along with some of her staff, she had travelled to Goa. She reported feeling uneasy and was rushed to the hospital.

ML Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, posted on Twitter to convey his sorrow. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sonali Phogat"

A short time before she passed away, the politician-actor posted pictures and videos on Instagram. Check it out:

Sonali Phogat ran as a BJP candidate from Adampur in the 2019 Haryana election. Kuldeep Bishnoi, the Congress contender, defeated her.

Last month, Mr Bishnoi left his position as an MLA and joined the BJP.

Sonali Phogat and Mr Bishnoi had a meeting last week amid rumours that she might be the BJP candidate in the by-elections for Adampur.

With the help of her TikTok videos, Sonali Phogat gained notoriety and amassed a sizable fan base.

She made her TV anchoring debut in 2006 and joined the BJP two years later.

With the television programme "Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma," she made her acting debut in 2016. In 2019, she participated in the web series "The Story Of Badmashgarh."

She additionally took part in the Bigg Boss 2020 season.

She gained notoriety the same year for publicly beating a government officer in Hisar, Haryana. Sonali Phogat was filmed striking the man with her shoes in social media videos that went viral.

She is survived by a daughter, Yashodhara Phogat and her husband, Sanjay Phogat, who died at 42 in 2016 at their farmhouse.

