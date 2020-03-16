RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack

Actress turned politician and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat dies in Goa due to cardiac arrest on Monday night

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 11:14
RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack

MUMBAI: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police officials said. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital. Currently, the post mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital.

Also Read: Exclusive! “I would love to be part of a reality show mainly something related to comedy” - Manan Joshi

Sonali Phogat was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She had entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity. She also has a daughter who was very close to her. Sonali Phogat was also a BJP leader. She had contested the assembly elections from Adampur on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Haryana elections. She had contested against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP. Sonali was also very popular on TikTok.

Also Read: What! Niyati Fatnani aka Ginni does this shocking thing on the sets of Channa Mereya

Sonal Phogat made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has been a part of several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).

In December 2016, she lost her husband Sanjay Phogat. Her husband died at the age of 42 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.

Credit: News 18

Sonali Phogat Bigg Boss 14 politician Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti The Story Of Badmashgarh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 11:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha turned out to be a disaster as the film has not seen growth in box office...
REALLY! Not Bhaijaan, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to retain the original title ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently busy shooting with Pooja Hegde for his upcoming project Kabhi Eid...
Kumkum Bhagya: OMG! Ranbir faces a dreaded accident, Prachi leaves the house
MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to...
Exclusive! Shubh Laabh fame actor Sam Arya bags an upcoming series on Voot
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the digital world. Also read:...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Sriti Jha gets eliminated; bested by Jannat Zubair
MUMBAI: During the ‘Mummy Special Week’ on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, contestants Mohit Malik and Sriti Jha were put up...
Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain: Love is the Air! Indus turns ray of hope for Ritesh
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat recently rolled out a new show titled Bahut Pyar Karte Hai which stars Karan V Grover and Sayli...
Recent Stories
OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside
OMG! PIL filed against Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha in the Kolkata High Court, details inside
Latest Video