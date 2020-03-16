RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack

MUMBAI: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police officials said. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was taken to the hospital. Currently, the post mortem is being conducted and the local police are on their way to the hospital.

Sonali Phogat was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. She had entered as a wildcard contestant, after which she gained immense popularity. She also has a daughter who was very close to her. Sonali Phogat was also a BJP leader. She had contested the assembly elections from Adampur on a BJP ticket in the 2019 Haryana elections. She had contested against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who recently switched over from the Congress party to the BJP. Sonali was also very popular on TikTok.

Sonal Phogat made her acting debut with the TV serial Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. She then appeared in a Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron S Kam Nahi Hoti. She has been a part of several Punjabi and Haryanvi music videos. She was last seen in a web series, The Story Of Badmashgarh (2019).

In December 2016, she lost her husband Sanjay Phogat. Her husband died at the age of 42 under mysterious circumstances in his farmhouse. She has a daughter named Yashodhara Phogat.

