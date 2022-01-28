DISPUTE: Salil Acharya CLARIFIES the CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT made by actress Shweta Tiwari – “God is taking my BRA SIZE”

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari will soon be seen in a new project with Sourabh Raaj Jain and while she was in Bhopal to promote her project, she made a controversial statement.

Shweta Tiwari said that now God will take her bra’s size. A video went viral on social media after which Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered an enquiry. He said that by saying this Shweta has hurt the sentiments of people.

Actor Salil Acharya, who was a part of the event, feels her statement has been taken out of context. In a video statement, the actor shared, “I was on stage with Shweta when this happened. I was asking a question to actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who plays a bra fitter in the web series. I had asked him that for a person who has played mythological and godly roles in the past, how was it playing something so different. In a funny way, Shweta said that now we are making God do this. When she said God, she meant Sourabh because he is known for his mythological roles. Her statement has been taken out of context and I really would like to clear the air.”

