Divya Agarwal finally reacts to the pregnancy rumours following marriage; Says 'I was like what is wrong with you'

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal and her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, are experiencing the most wonderful time in their married life. The actress's dream of marrying Apurva became a reality in February 2024.

However shortly after she was married, rumors circulated that she had been expecting. Because they saw an apparent bump, some fans even went so far as to say that Divya was pregnant. After over a month, Divya finally discussed the pregnancy rumors and her husband Apurva's response to them.

(Also read: Whoa! Varun Sood dating THIS ex Bigg Boss contestant after breaking up with Divya Agarwal? Netizens react: "Finally you got over a cheater!!!")

Divya and Apurva were recently asked about the former's pregnancy rumors shortly after marriage in an interview with the popular news portal. Apurva, her husband, responded right away by saying that she had become pregnant since the proposal. When Divya agreed, they both laughed it off. The actress went on to say that she wasn't pregnant and that she was simply enjoying in food at her wedding without giving her weight any thought.

She said, "I have been eating only. When I say you, he will call me out for pain puri. When I say you he will take me out for a pav bhaji in the middle of the night."

Apurva intervened, stating that before being married, they would argue over food. Everyone was like, "Khushi se itna phul rahi hai," Divya said, agreeing. Yet because she just wanted to enjoy and eat with her partner, she never gave concern to what other people would think. Divya also related a humorous story of how, in the middle of a hectic afternoon, Apurva called and questioned why she hadn't told her about a crucial matter. "You are pregnant and you didn't tell me,” questioned Apurva.

Divya stated, "I was like what is wrong with you, why are you saying like that. He was like, 'Comments padh.'"

A Redditor posted a video of Divya from her post-wedding celebration shortly after her modest wedding. The actress was spotted wearing a casual coord set with an olive tint. She showed off her sindoor while wearing her hair in a ponytail. Dancing and relishing their happiest moment occupied the couple's time. Divya hugged Apurva, exposing her stomach. Netizens believe she is pregnant, even though it could just be bloated from all the happy eating.

Netizens rushed to the comments area as soon as the video was uploaded. Some supported Divya by saying that the poster had little knowledge of a woman's anatomy, while others asserted that it was accurate.

One user had written, "If that's pregnant, then I'm pregnant for last 4-5 years. '' Another one commented, "Is that the reason that she chose clothes that weren’t too revealing or like didn’t show her tummy for her wedding?"

