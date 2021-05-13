Divya Agarwal on personal equation with Varun Sood after living together: There's a lot of transparency between us

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are one of the sweetest couples in the Telly world.

The duo started their journey by participating in popular youth-based reality shows like Splitsvilla, Roadies and Ace of Space.

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's love story began after they participated in Ace of Space Season 1.

The duo started dating ever since then and made their relationship official.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are the most adored couples who enjoy a massive fan following.

The diehard fans of this couple can't get over their cute PDA on social media.

Well, we all know that Divya and Varun are in a live-in relationship and are quite vocal about it.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Divya was asked about what kind of changes she witnessed after staying together with Varun.

The actress said, ''There's a lot of transparency between us. There is a lot of privacy between some couples even when they are staying together but that's not the case with us.''

Divya further added, ''Both of us know everything about each other, be it about friends or family. We are quite open to each other about all this now after living together.''

The pretty actress jokingly said that she can make a documentary on all the funny things that Varun has done in his life along with his friends.

She went on to say that Varun is very naughty and it feels like she is living with a 5-year-old kid.

Aww, isn't that sweet?

