Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal to reunite for THIS show

21 Sep 2019 05:29 PM

MUMBAI: Both Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal have carved a niche for themselves in the world of acting. The two have come together for ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala. 

Their fans were eagerly waiting for the series, and upon its release, the actors were flooded with love and affection for their performance. Season 1 of the series has been left at a cliff-hanger and there is a lot more to Vikram and Nitya’s love story. According to a report in India Forums, the decision to start work on Season 2 of Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala has been taken and work has started at the script level.

