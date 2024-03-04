Vivek Dahiya reveals how he was replaced by Fawad Khan in the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor - Exclusive

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is one of the well-known celebrities of television and he has a good fan following.

He rose to fame for his performance in the serial Ye Hai Mohabbatein and today, he is very successful on television.

Vivek won the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 8” along with his wife Divyanka Tripathi.

He has also worked in many OTT projects and soon, he would be debuting in Bollywood too.

He was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he showcased his dancing moves and impressed the judges and the audiences.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar the actor revealed how he lost the on doing the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and reveals how he bagged his first show.

How did you get your first show?

I was auditioning for Television shows for almost five months and then I got a call that I had been selected, the look trial and I was on board for Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera.

Did you ever feel that you could do this role and it would only come to you?

With me, nothing like this happened where I felt that I deserved it because when I came to Mumbai I thought I would do movies only and I had auditioned for the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and they liked my work and said, “I like your personality but we need to test you on camera so we will do a simple reading” and I agreed for it. I was terrible in it and I started to sweat, I was fumbling and I was too nervous to do the role and that's what Sonam caught about me and she understood me and she told me not to worry and told me to go home and prepare with the script and they would do another run fair enough.

I was slightly good but not that good to what a lead had to be in a big banner movie opposite Sonam but they had acceptance. It was the realisation for me that I need to train myself as I thought I would audition and will be selected but then you need to deliver. I understood that I had come to Mumbai late as people of my age had already been successful and hence my parents were a little hesitant as the journey had just begun and I was ready to take the changes.

I had decided either to do television and learn acting or do theatre where I need to serve tea and won't get work and hence I did television and started auditions. I was terrible at the beginning but then later got the knack of it as I feel acting is all about basic observation, a lot of common sense and if you are playing a character how to understand it and it comes with experiences and observations. So when I did the show, every day I did better and Yes! It has been a difficult journey.

Well, there is no doubt that Vivek Dahiya with a lot of hardwork and dedication has come a long way and made a name for himself.

