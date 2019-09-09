Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya dance their hearts out

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year when Lord Ganesha enters our houses and brings along a lot of positivity and happiness. Our celebs too enjoy the festivities and make it a point to celebrate with their near and dear ones.



Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya took part in the Ganesh Visarjan ceremony of her manager Aryan Kakkar. The actress and her husband were seen dancing to their heart’s content at the visarjan ceremony. Check out the video of the couple enthusiastically doing the visarjan dance.

