Divyanka Tripathi cooks roti for hubby Vivek Dahiya for the first time!

MUMBAI: From doing household chores to making each member of the family happy by making different kinds of delicacies, women are on the forefront and multitasking well in the midst of Coronavirus fear.

Everyone including celebrities is practicing social distancing. They are trying to indulge in productive things while sitting at home.

Similarly, popular actress Divyanka Tripathi has confessed of not being a good cook but she is learning the art of cooking in the midst of lockdown.

And it is well said that ‘Pati ke dil ka raasta pet se hokar guzarta hai' hence Divyanka decided to cook missi roti for hubby Vivek Dahiya.

The actress shared the cooking video on her Instagram profile. She mentioned it's a dream come true for her as she finally gathered courage to knead dough and roll out #MissiRotis!

Divyanka let us tell you it looks absolutely yum and by the time lockdown ends you will surely become a Masterchef.