Divyanka Tripathi is having the best birthday ever!

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi's birthday was made special by her husband Vivek Dahiya. They are celebrating her birthday in Udaipur where she received several surprises from her partner. However, before getting all the surprises, Divyanka shared a serene picture of the two where they are seen enjoying the beautiful view of Udaipur and the fresh breeze. While sharing the picture, she captioned it as, "Kuchh pal jo sirf mehsoos hote hain."

First, the duo went on a candlelight dinner, and just when Divyanka thought this was it, there was another surprise waiting for her in their hotel room. Vivek had baked a white chocolate cake with their photograph over it, and it was covered with the traditional Udaipur umbrella. Divyanka was simply overjoyed to see this as she shared glimpses of her inside birthday celebration on her Instagram stories.



Nevertheless, to make her day a little extra special, the actor also wrote 'happy birthday' with flowers outside her room door which gave her a pleasant surprise.

