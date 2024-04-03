Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's enduring chemistry continues to mesmerize even seven years into marriage

Through her social media posts, the actress provides a window into her personal life and regularly updates her followers about her everyday existence. Even after seven years of marriage, Vivek and Divyanka still have relationship objectives.
Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI:Divyanka Tripathi posted a picture of herself and her husband smiling at a wedding ceremony earlier today. Through her social media posts, the actress provides a window into her personal life and regularly updates her followers about her everyday existence. Even after seven years of marriage, Vivek and Divyanka still have relationship objectives.

Divyanka recently highlighted the enduring strength of her marriage to Vivek Dahiya on her Instagram post. Even after seven years of marriage, the couple's irresistible chemistry is captured in the picture, “Shaadi kisi ki bhi ho...we pose like it's Ours (No matter whose wedding it is...we pose like it's Ours!)! BTW, do you like this song as much as I do?”

 

 

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress attracted attention from her followers in a recent post when she contrasted her seven-year marriage to Vivek with that of newlyweds, particularly in terms of posing for photos. No matter how long they have been married, nothing seems to have altered in their relationship even after seven years of marriage. Supporters couldn't resist praising this couple's friendship since they are so enthralled with them.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are well-known for establishing relationship goals. In the world of television, they are seen as the epitome of pure love. Since they both love riding bikes, Divyanka and Vivek are frequently spotted setting goals together. She's Vivek's "favorite co-captain," as he puts it frequently. Many people think that their relationship is unreal as it has such amazing chemistry and great compatibility.

To support him, Vivek Dahiya's wife, Divyanka Tripathi, made a special guest appearance on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Alongside actor Eijaz Khan, she is also getting ready for her newest web series, Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes. The series' promotional materials are now available. The teaser suggests that Tripathi and Khan would portray covert operatives, though specifics are still few.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Pinkvilla

