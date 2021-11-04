Diwali Special: Disha Parmar and the extended cast of Bade Achhe LAgte Hai 2 inspires us to adorn the TRENDY outfits this festive season!

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The characters in the show are a visual delight and what gives us another reason to watch the show is the beautiful range of ethnic garments adorned by the cast of the show. Let us take a look:

Shubhaavi Choksey:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress gives us a visual treat in a hue of yellow- cream anarkali suit dressed to impress

Remove the turban and the two make for a perfect endorsement pair!

Pranav Misshra and Sneha Namanandi

Don’t want to go the complete ethnic wear? Opt for a gown like Alefia Kapadia and transform yourself into a Disney princess!

Flaunt your back in this beautiful saree and blouse just like Disha Parmar who dresses to kill!

Checkout Manya Singh as she puts up a trendy coord

Show your love for your favourite character from the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!