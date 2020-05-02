Doordarshan’s Ramayan becomes the most watched show in the world

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many classic shows returned to television to entertain viewers. One such show is Doordarshan’s Ramayan. It seems lockdown happened to be a blessing in disguise for the TV channel Doordarshan. Well, this show recorded the highest number of viewership for the Hindi GEC on 16 April 2020. The news was confirmed on the TV channel’s official Twitter account.

Doordarshan National’s official handle tweeted, “WORLD RECORD!! Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April” This mythological show was re-telecast on DD from 28 March 2020. Twice a day, in the morning and at night for an hour’s time, was highly watched and appreciated by the TV viewers. This Ramanand Sagar produced TV show comprised of 78 episodes which were totally a worth watch.

Originally aired on the TV channel from 25 January 1987 to 31 July 1988, it remained the most watched show back then as well. Adding one more feather to the cap of the makers of this show, was its mention in the Limca Book Of World Records under for being the ‘most watched mythological serial in the world’ till the year 2003. Post the re-run of Ramayan came to an end recent, the GEC has began to broadcast the next part of the mythological show, titled Uttar Ramayan.

