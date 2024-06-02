Doree: Wow! Check out the 6 upcoming twists and turns in the show!

MUMBAI : Doree on Colors is much loved for its strong narrative and interesting storytelling. The show stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali, and others in leading roles. The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, especially on abandonment of a girl child.

Earlier, Mansi took the group to the van, telling them to call her when they were at Dholakpur. They would be driven there. Doree has endured enough, in her opinion. She hoped this was the only happy place for her. After settling in, they drive off.

Let’s look at the 6 upcoming twists of the show;

After Doree rallies the bunkers, they face up against Kailashi Devi. When Sansad offers Doree an award, she turns it down, opting to fight for justice of her father Ganga. She boldly declares in front of everyone that Kailashi Devi killed Ganga. The crowd erupts, demanding clarification. In response, Doree encourages Mansi to come out and reveal the whole truth.

Next, Doree asks Mansi to be honest when she asks if she has ever thought of her as a daughter. After much hesitation, Mansi eventually confesses in front of everyone that she lied due to pressure from Kailashi Devi just as Doree is about to go away unhappy. After making these findings, the bunkers decide to oppose the Thakur’s, and in a shocking change of events, Kailashi Devi is taken into custody.

A lawyer presenting Neelu's bail documents interrupts Komal just as she is about to tell Neelu Anand's name. Chaos erupts when Bhairavi surprises everyone by bringing Kailashi Devi into the police station. Sattu surprises Doree with a lavish birthday celebration for Ganga in the Basti. Anand is injured after a shot is fired during his fight with Mansi because he is angry and takes out a rifle. Subsequently, Doree vows to fight alongside Ganga's cutout for justice. Komal takes advantage of the opportunity to take Kailashi Devi's chair as she is being mocked in the police station. Tensions in the basti rise as Anand comes up angry.

Next, While in jail, Kailashi Devi hopes Anand to save her, so she's shocked when Yash sends food for her. Neelu convinces Anand to target Kailashi Devi instead of Doree while he is planning to kill her in the Basti. Anand agrees, but reluctantly. Anand's presence creates tension, but Sattu lightens the mood back at the basti. Afterward, Anand begs Doree's forgiveness and kneels before her. Kailashi Devi seems to be killing her after she is attacked by another accused inside the police station. As Bhairavi learns of Kailashi Devi's death, Neelu continues to support Anand, but Doree doesn't believe in him.

Later, Komal causes a commotion upon hearing Kailashi Devi's death news, prompting everyone to rush to the police station. In the meantime, Raj, emotional at seeing Kailashi Devi's saree on the body, believes she's truly dead. In a surprising twist, Kailashi Devi reveals Chandni wore her saree, and the attacker killed Chandni instead. Kailashi Devi gets bail based on this defense. However, Rahim shares the news of Kailashi Devi's safety, creating tension in the bunkar basti about proving her innocence. Meanwhile, Doree recalls Maai as a potential witness. Later, back at the haveli, Kailashi Devi fires Komal for the garland incident and warns Mansi. In the aashram, Doree tries to convince Maai to testify as her witness while helping Agni remove his Pattis.

