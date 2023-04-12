Dreamy! Check out the beautiful wedding attires worn by Kunal and Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which is clearly setting major wedding goals

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to becoming a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

Currently on the show, Vandana and Kunal's character, played by Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik respectively, are getting married for the sake of their mutual love for Tara, Kunal's daughter. The show is revolving around the beautiful marriage ceremony which will take place between the protagonists.

Here are some dreamy pictures of the bride and groom of the show, take a look:

Without a doubt, we can say that the DKP Productions have opted for subtleness when it comes to the looks of the bride and groom, which is perfect for a mature love story like them. The pastel colours are dominant, which is perfectly matched with pearl and diamond jewellery. The look is highlighted and personified with elegance and subtleness, along with beautiful embellishments.

Indeed, it is hard to take our eyes off these gorgeous and dreamy pictures of Kunal and Vandana, which are also getting major wedding goals.

