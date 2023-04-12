Dreamy! Check out the beautiful wedding attires worn by Kunal and Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which is clearly setting major wedding goals

Currently on the show, Vandana and Kunal's character, played by Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik respectively, are getting married for the sake of their mutual love for Tara, Kunal's daughter. The show is revolving around the beautiful marriage ceremony which will take place between the protagonists.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 22:18
Kunal

MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to becoming a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

Also read - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Shocking! Vandana gives a fierce response to Vaibhav, Vaibhav attempts to harm Vijay

Currently on the show, Vandana and Kunal's character, played by Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik respectively, are getting married for the sake of their mutual love for Tara, Kunal's daughter. The show is revolving around the beautiful marriage ceremony which will take place between the protagonists.

Here are some dreamy pictures of the bride and groom of the show, take a look:

Without a doubt, we can say that the DKP Productions have opted for subtleness when it comes to the looks of the bride and groom, which is perfect for a mature love story like them. The pastel colours are dominant, which is perfectly matched with pearl and diamond jewellery. The look is highlighted and personified with elegance and subtleness, along with beautiful embellishments.

Also read - Exclusive: Popular on-screen jodis of Star Plus to be a part of Vandana and Kunal's marriage in Star Plus ' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!

Indeed, it is hard to take our eyes off these gorgeous and dreamy pictures of Kunal and Vandana, which are also getting major wedding goals.

Do you like the set up and theme of the wedding?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Romiit Raaj Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Garvita Sadhwani Arisht Jain Ujwala Jog Yatin Karyekar Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 22:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dreamy! Check out the beautiful wedding attires worn by Kunal and Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which is clearly setting major wedding goals
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Exclusive: Popular on-screen jodis of Star Plus to be a part of Vandana and Kunal's marriage in Star Plus ' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most popular shows on television. The show stars Mohit Malik and Sayli...
Emotional! After taking up all the challnges in Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Urvashi Dholakia writes an emotional note as her journey comes to an end
MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia has won million hearts with her performances as actress, whether it’s the cute, innocent and...
Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema
MUMBAI: Definitely this year belongs to the South directors, we can see two of the major blockbuster Jawan and Animal...
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of...
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail...
Recent Stories
Atlee
Must Read! These South directors brought fresh air in Hindi cinema
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vandana
Exclusive: Popular on-screen jodis of Star Plus to be a part of Vandana and Kunal's marriage in Star Plus ' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si!
Urvashi
Emotional! After taking up all the challnges in Jhalak Dikhala Jaa, Urvashi Dholakia writes an emotional note as her journey comes to an end
Soniya
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
sayli salunkhe
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
Imlie
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
Sheetal Maulik
Exclusive! Shivangi Joshi is a terrific actress and her expressions are very real: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka actress Sheetal Maulik