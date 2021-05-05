Ek Boond Ishq's actor Viraf Patell to get hitched with Saloni Khanna in Mumbai tomorrow

MUMBAI: Ek Boond Ishq actor Viraf Patell is getting married to actress Saloni Khanna in an intimate ceremony in Bandra Court, in Mumbai, tomorrow. The couple got engaged on February 20 earlier this year.

Sharing details of their wedding, Viraf who made his Bollywood debut with Koi Jane Na, shares that the wedding is going to be simple but it is a big day for the couple. “Yes it’s true, Saloni and I are finally tying the knot tomorrow in Bandra court,” says Viraf, adding, “Given the times we are living in right now, we are opting for a simple ceremony and following all safety precautions.” Two years ago, Viraf and Saloni met each other on the sets of an online show.



Virat, who is originally from Pune, stresses that their wedding is an occasion where two cultures — Parsi and Punjabi — will be coming together. “It is going to be a very special day for both of us. The ceremony might be simple, but is going to be a memorable day for both us and our family. I want everyone to wish us good luck and continue to shower their love and blessing. I am a Parsi and Saloni is Punjabi, so it’s like celebrating these two cultures, too,” says the Naamkarann actor. Speaking with us earlier, Viraf had said that the glue that holds the two communities together is their mutual love for food.

Speaking about the need for keeping the ceremony low-key, Viraf adds, "In these uncertain times, we hope to bring in some certainty for ourselves by tying the knot. The wedding may be low-key, but we hope to make our marriage meaningful and worthy."

Credits: TOI