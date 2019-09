MUMBAI: Star Bharat's popular daily soap Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan is gearing up for new drama and twists in the upcoming episodes.



Mayura is in trouble, as she is married to Rivaaj and her plan of marriage has flopped drastically.



New trouble comes her way as her daughter Dhanak is missing.



Mayura is worried for Dhanak, although she is her stepmother.



Rivaaj's mother taunts Mayura that she is just a stepmother and need not show so much love for Dhanak.



Rivaaj's mother also says that Rivaaj knows how to take care of his daughter.



Mayura is relieved as Rivaaj brings Dhanak back. She slaps him and warns Rivaaj to not dare to harm Dhanak.