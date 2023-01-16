Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera not coming back for a season 2, imposters faked Producer Yash Patnaik's identity to create fake rumours!

The series that explored the relationship between a brother and sister and how they navigate the world and their ever changing relationship, is what drew the audiences in, and they fell in love with the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 20:42
Veer Ki Ardas Veera not coming back for a season 2, Imposters faked Producer Yash Pattnaik's identity to create fake rumors!

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline that will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the upcoming days. The rest are already on-air and entertaining the viewers.

A lot of shows are also getting a reboot and some are even getting a sequel.

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, produced under Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams Production, was a very popular show. It initially starred child actors Harshita Ojha and Bhavesh Balchandani, and after a 15-year leap in the story in October 2013, it starred Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty.

ALSO READ: Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!

The series that explored the relationship between a brother and sister and how they navigate the world and their ever changing relationship is what drew the audiences in, and they fell in love with the show.

So naturally, when the rumours started doing the rounds that a sequel was in the works, fans were very excited, but more than that it excited aspiring actors as there would be a chance at working with a maverick production house and a pretty popular producer.

Yash A Patnaik is a prolific producer, who under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment, has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by him are Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

But alas, the news of a Veera sequel was just a hoax, and some people were even impersonating Yash Patnaik and taking auditions and making a fool out of young naive actors in his name. The production house put out an alert call, even mentioning some numbers, and cleared out the rumours that there is no Veera 2 in the works, and that they should be aware of people impersonating Yash Pattnaik and report the fake numbers.

While we are saddened by the news of not getting a sequel, we hope that not a lot of people were fooled or affected by the fake news.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!

Reem Shaikh Gashmeer Mahanjani Simba Nagpal and Arjun Bijlani Yash A Pattnaik Digangana Suryavanshi Shivin Narang Vishal Vashishtha and Farnaz Shetty Veera Veer Ki Ardas Veera Yash Patnaik Beyond Dreams Mamta Patnaik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 20:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are the masterminds of the game
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th...
Here are some tips to achieve a minimal makeup look 
MUMBAI: The key to achieving a minimal makeup look is to focus on enhancing your natural features rather than hiding...
Handsome! Check out these dapper looks of Vijay Varma
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is an actor who works predominantly in Hindi cinema. Varma rose to prominence with his role in Pink...
Recent Stories
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot a
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are the masterminds of the game
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes reveals the secret about what she is upto in Dubai
Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat
Exclusive! Shruti Sharma roped in for Colors TV’s Junooniyat
Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyat? Results Inside!
Poll: Exclusive! Are viewers more excited to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal or Junooniyatt? Results Inside!
Check out the per day salary of the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein
Check out the salary earned per day by the new cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein