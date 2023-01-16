Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera not coming back for a season 2, imposters faked Producer Yash Patnaik's identity to create fake rumours!

MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline that will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the upcoming days. The rest are already on-air and entertaining the viewers.

A lot of shows are also getting a reboot and some are even getting a sequel.

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas… Veera, produced under Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams Production, was a very popular show. It initially starred child actors Harshita Ojha and Bhavesh Balchandani, and after a 15-year leap in the story in October 2013, it starred Digangana Suryavanshi, Shivin Narang, Vishal Vashishtha, and Farnaz Shetty.

The series that explored the relationship between a brother and sister and how they navigate the world and their ever changing relationship is what drew the audiences in, and they fell in love with the show.

So naturally, when the rumours started doing the rounds that a sequel was in the works, fans were very excited, but more than that it excited aspiring actors as there would be a chance at working with a maverick production house and a pretty popular producer.

Yash A Patnaik is a prolific producer, who under the banner of Beyond Dreams Entertainment, has produced many television shows and films. Among the TV shows produced by him are Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Ishq Mein Marjawan to name a few.

But alas, the news of a Veera sequel was just a hoax, and some people were even impersonating Yash Patnaik and taking auditions and making a fool out of young naive actors in his name. The production house put out an alert call, even mentioning some numbers, and cleared out the rumours that there is no Veera 2 in the works, and that they should be aware of people impersonating Yash Pattnaik and report the fake numbers.

While we are saddened by the news of not getting a sequel, we hope that not a lot of people were fooled or affected by the fake news.

