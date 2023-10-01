Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been a part of the industry for a very long time, and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world.

From starring as the doe eyed businessman in Kitni Mohabbat Hain, to now soon playing the role of a werewolf, Karan has certainly done it all. So, let's take a look at his career in shows, films, and reality TV over the years.

Talking about television: While he was managing his International call centre in Jalandhar, he sent his photos on Facebook to the Indian producer Ekta Kapoor. She liked him and offered him the lead role in the Hindi TV serial 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai' as Arjun Punj, alongside the Indian actress Kritika Kamra.

He then appeared in various episodic TV series like 'Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai' as Veeru and 'Aahat' as Harsha Khandeparkar. He also acted in the Hindi TV serials like 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2' , 'Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum' , 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', and now he will be seen in Ishq Mein Ghayal’.

Karan also forayed into the world of movies, first making his debut in the Punjabi movie, ‘Pure Punjbai’. He acted in a few other Punjabi films like 'Jatt Romantic' (2013), 'Bade Changay Ne Mere Yaar Kaminey' (2014), and 'Control Bhaji Control' (2015).

He made his Bollywood debut with the horror film 'Horror Story' (2013) as Neil. While the movie did not work wonders on the screen, it did help Karan establish his name in the circles, and since then, he has gone on to do movies like Mubarakaan, 1921, and Dolly Kitti Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaree!

Over the course of his career, Karan also ventured into reality TV. From being a participant, to a judge, and mentor, to host: Karan has done it all.

He participated as a player of the Kolkata Baabu Moshayes team in the first season of the celebrity cricket league 'Box Cricket League' in 2014. Karan has appeared as a gang leader in a few seasons of MTV Roadies such as 'MTV Roadies 12' (2015), 'MTV Roadies 14' (2016), and 'MTV Roadies 15' (2017).

He has also hosted seasons of MTV Love School with former girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

He took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, and stood as the second runner-up. He then went on to become a Jailer/mentor in the reality show Lock Upp, and even as the host in the dance reality show Dance Deewane Junior.

Karan has worked consistently and risen to prominence as an actor. From being the chocolate boy of television, to now being the country’s heartthrob, Karan Kundrra has had quite the journey!

