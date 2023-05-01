From Karan Kundrra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyat, Here are the new shows lined up for this year!

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline for this year that will soon go on floors. There are some that are even all set to launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on-air and are entertaining the viewers.  
From Karan Kundra’s Ishq Mein Ghayal to Ankit Gupta’s Junooniyat, Here are the new shows lined up for this year! 

MUMBAI : The audience's preferred source of entertainment, and the greatest of all mediums, has always been television. Over time, there have been many changes in the entertainment industry.

Now that there is a new wave of actors taking over TV shows, people are looking for new stories of love and drama. While the endurance of presentations has declined, the introduction of new-age thinkers has unquestionably aided in providing audiences with stories of inspiration and entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline which will soon go on floors. There are some that are all set for a launch in the upcoming days. The rest are already on-air and entertaining the viewers.

But with the New Year beginning, announcements have been made for some new shows, whereas for some, the promo has already been released. So, let's take a look at some of the new shows hitting the small screens really soon. From Karan and Gashmeer’s new show, to Sandiip Sickand’s line-up with Sai Ketan Rao, check out the shows here:


    1.Ishq Mein Ghayal:  Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajni, and Reem Shaikh are set to star in this supernatural series about vampires and werewolves, produced by Yash and Mamta Pattanaik for COLORS. The promo for the show was recently released and has received mixed reviews.


   2. Junooniyat:  Dreamiyata productions next, starring Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana, is supposed to be a story about love and music, and what one can do for love. While there has been no official announcement made for the same, some pictures are evidence that proves otherwise.

 
    3.Maitree :Shrenu Parikh has returned as a lead after 10 months of Ghar Ek Mandir going off-air. She stars with Bhaweeka Chaudhary in this new Zee TV show by Sunshine Productions, about love and friendship.

 

   4. Teri Meri Dooriyaan : Cockcrow and Shaika Production's next, starring Vijendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parihar in the lead roles, is a story about three couples and three sisters, who are very different but have a very deep connection.

 

   5. Amandeep and Sai Ketan Rao’s untitled show: A show produced by Sandiip Sickand’s SOL Productions will reunite Sai Ketan Rao and Sandiip Sickand as collaborators. The show also makes way for a fresh new pairing of Amandeep Sidhu and Sai Ketan Rao.

There are many more new shows lined up for this year, and the year is just getting started. While some old shows retain the top places on the charts, some new ones are making their way back.

Which show are you excited to watch? Tell us in the comments below!

