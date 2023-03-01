Exclusive! Shireen Mirza aka Mandeep of Dharampatni talks about her role, age comparisons, and more, saying “The first thing I ask is, where does this character stand in the show, where there are 18 characters in the show, so where does this Mandeep chara

MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate.

Shireen Mirza plays the role of Mandeep Randhawa in the show Dharampatni. She started her career by appearing in a reality show MTV Girl's Night Out as a participant. Later she made her acting debut with the TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera.

After this Shireen does various shows & serials such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Dhhai Kilo Prem(2017) as Rashmi, and Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla and was last seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai before joining Dharampatni.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her character, the show, and more!

How has the experience been shooting the show till now?

It’s great but it is too early since we have just begun but the team is very nice, Balaji is like home and this is where I have started the journey, so coming back home is a nice and happy atmosphere, it’s comfortable like I don’t have to put across anything to them about what I need, what I like and don’t like and the cast is amazing. Yeah we, always have fun on the sets.

There has been some hesitation from fans when see they see playing the role that is older right now you are playing the role of a mother, while maybe the lead and you are of the same age. What is your response to criticism like that?

I know I get this question very often from the fans which were surprising for me, I wasn’t expecting my fans to ask me this, they say things like, why are you doing this to yourself. But to be honest, I want to tell them, that I am very very happy doing this and for me when I say yes to a character the only thing I notice is whether or not it is important in the show, it should be a full-fledged character, that’s the most important part for me, I should not be standing and doing nothing. You don’t need to compare a character to the leads I think, the leads have their own tracks in the show and I feel like in TV shows, even the supporting cast is important. I have always played a negative character but I have got as much footage as the main leads have gotten. But this is a very great character, and I really wanted to try it since this is just the beginning, when the audience will see what happens they will come to know why this show.

What made you say yes to the show and to the character?

The first thing I ask is, where does this character stand in the show, where there are 18 characters in the show, so where does this Mandeep character stand, and the way that they have explained it to me, the only thing I did not want is I did not want any changes to my physical appearance, I didn’t want gray hair, and for them to show me as something that I am not. So, to that, the creators also agreed that they don’t want to see anything that is fake. So, for me, that was the only thing I wanted to put across, and otherwise, I am very happy and the way this is going to portray on the screen is going to be great. The show has just begun, it is only focusing on the love story right now and there is going to be a lot of major drama in 2023. We have already shot, and Ravi is very close to his mother, the mother-son bond and how they are so close, and how her decision is the last decision in the family which make Mandeep a very strong character.

