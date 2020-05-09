Ekta Kaul has a virtual ‘godbharai’ in this lockdown period

MUMBAI: People are locked-up in their own homes because of coronavirus outbreak. This coronavirus lockdown has definitely got restrictions to our celebrations and something similar happened with actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul who are expecting their first child at the moment. A month back Ekta announced this good news to the world on social media. And since then the two have been sharing quite a many pictures of their preggers journey on their social media handles.

Sometime back, Ekta Kaul took to her Facebook page to share pictures and details of her godbharai. Yes, you have read it right! Ekta had a godbharai but a virtual one! Ekta wrote, "And then the god bharai happened on a video call. When I gave up the hope to have one, they coordinated secretly and video called me. Blessed to have Kaul parivar and MY friends around me #chotikhushiyan don't miss Viru clapping when I told him I am cutting a cake ". In the pictures posted, we can see Ekta sitting with Sumeet wearing a red chunri and he held it. Whereas their loved ones on video call shower their love for them.

Take a look below.

