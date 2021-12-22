Embarrassing! Singer Neha Bhasin gets trolled on social media; Netizens tag her as Urfi Javed’s elder sister

MUMBAI: Neha Bhasin has been making headlines for her stints in the reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Neha entered the ‘BB15’ house as a wild card contestant, but her journey came to an end soon.

Rajiv Bhatia, on the other hand, also entered the house as a wild card contestant but got eliminated last week. Post getting out of the house, Rajiv has been living his life to the fullest.

Last night, Rajiv and Neha Bhasin were spotted in the city. It looks like they share a great friendship. Neha kept it stylish as she wore a purple crop top and paired it with a darker shade of leather skirt. She completed her stunning look with earrings and carried a clutch. Speaking of Rajiv, he opted for a printed shirt and comfy pants.

Many showered Neha with compliments for her ravishing look. However, a section of netizens trolled the singer for wearing a revealing outfit. A user wrote, "Inko dresses ko kya hua." Another dropped a comment saying, "Inko sharam nhi ati hogi." "Don't these ladies have anything decent to wear horrible!," wrote a user. Another commented, "Yeh kya Urfi ki behen hai kya."

Urfi Javed, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, has been making headlines for her bold fashion choices. The actress gets trolled for showing 'too much skin' and is also accused of copying Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

