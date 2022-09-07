Emotional! Judge Urmila Matondkar gets teary-eyed when she learns about contestant Riya and Varsha’s journeys

The performances as well as their struggle days made Judge Urmila Matondkar emotional. She was seen weeping but somehow, managed to control her emotions.

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

DID Super Moms is judged by Remo Dsouza, Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree.

Well, the upcoming episodes of Zee TV's Dance India Dance Super Mom's third installment would be exciting, entertaining, and full of emotions.

In a video shared with us, we saw the power-packed performances of Rita and Varsha.

Dance India Dance Super Mom’s Contestant Riya’s effort of giving her child a better lifestyle made everyone speechless and emotional on the sets. Judge Urmila gifts Riya’s daughter some beautiful toys and games whereas Dance India Dance Super Mom’s contestant Varsha and her husband’s struggling story made Urmila's eyes watery.

So, are you excited to see the episode which will show the stellar performance of Rita and Varsha?

What is your take on Judge Urmila’s sweet gesture for the kids?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com 

Dance India Dance DID L’il Masters Zee TV Zee 5 Remo Dsouza Urmila Matondkar Bhagyashree Jay Bhanusali DID Super Moms TellyChakkar TellyChakkar
Latest Video