EMOTIONAL! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi OPEN UP on their failed IVF Journey while they head for the fifth attempt

I remember people commenting suddenly how did I grow fat and what happened, well all these physical changes were due to the process. It is really painful as there is a course of injections that happen to bring major hormonal changes...
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 18:37
MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are a much-loved couple on television. These days, they are busy with their YouTube vlogs, where they showcase their lives to the audience and their fans.

Also read: Stardom doesn't work inside the house, says Sambhavna Seth

Well, the duo took their vlog to share their emotional journey with IVF, they have been planning for 5 long years and have had 4 failed IVFs during the journey, this has not only changed her physically but also affected her mental health. 

In the candid conversation on her vlog, they revealed, 'We have been planning a baby for 5 years now, it all began in 2017. We have already tried four times but failed due to health issues. In this process, we have received many trolls and there were concerned messages too on why aren't we planning on having a child. This has been my reason, we have been planning for a long time it is just that it isn't happening. 

For those who keep commenting on my age, I had the age issue since the beginning itself, I didn't tell anyone as I wanted to keep trying till we get the results and surprise them. my father had also told that I should try IVF and I had told him that we are trying and I shall give him good news soon, she added.

While sharing about the process, I remember people commenting suddenly how did I grow fat and what happened, well all these physical changes were due to the process. It is really painful as there is a course of injections that happen to bring major hormonal changes that affect us physically and mentally. This has been an emotional journey for both of us, we just wish with the fifth attempt your prayers and our prayers help us have our dream come true. 

Also read: Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi talk about their new journey on television

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar. 

Sambhavna Seth Avinash Dwivedi
