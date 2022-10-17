Emotional! Shivam Sharma on Vaishali Thakkar’s suicide, “betu boht jaldi chali gai”

MUMBAI: The suicide of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar has sent shockwaves through the industry. Where on one side, celebrities are admired for their talent and good fortune of being in showbiz, the other side shows how vulnerable and fragile human beings they are, just like the rest of us. Some situations just get out of hand and no amount of fame and money can come to the rescue.

Known for her roles in popular TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Ashiqui, Vaishali was found hanging in her house in Indore by her brother on Saturday night. This has sent shock waves through the entertainment world.

The death is considered as a suicide, since a suicide note was found by the police in her diary that clearly mentioned being troubled by her ex-boyfriend. She also mentioned being fed up with working in the TV industry and wanted to settle down and have a peaceful family life.

While Vaishali’s close friend Rohan Mehra has expressed his shock over her death, Lock Upp former contestant Shivan Sharma who was also one of her friends wrote a heart wrenching note on her demise. He wrote, “मौत से पहले किसी को किसी ग़म से बचाना हो … हक़ीक़त और थी कुछ उसको जाके ये बताना हो … हमेशा देर कर्देता हूँ मैं … I will always love u jaaana @misstakkar_15 u will always be in my heart … par vi shivam sharma ki he jaan hosakti hai jo khudki jaan lele aur kisi me itni himmat nahi fullstop मैं फिर भी तुमको चाहूँगा…”

Shivam went on to say, “ur legacy but u arent here… itna dukh pehli baar hua hai zindagi me par muje pata tha ye dukh bhi tu he de sakti hai aur kisi me itni himmat nahi… betu boht jaldi chali gai …. Tu dekh rahi hai mujhe aur meri haalat i know … spiritual world is what we believed in we werent humans we are a dimension nona we create our reality i ल always meet u in every time line as we have always and last time i left early this time u left me … il see you on the other side jaaana as always and will beat the f*** & outta u this was too early my spirit animal takkar … deewaana tera… ek aakhri chaahat teri aatma tript ho her baar milunga tuje main … हर बार हर बार और हर बार तेरा बेटू जाना @misstakkar_15”

Vaishali who passed away on 16th October, has been part of popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Manmohini, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Raksha Bandhan amongst others. A suicide note was found in her diary that indicated harassment by her ex-boyfriend.

Credit- DNA