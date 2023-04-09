Entertaining! Aishwarya Khare’s captures THIS Bhagyalakshmi Co-star struggling on sets! Find out who it was!

The audience enjoys staying up to date on these interesting facts about their favorite star and show. TV stars frequently share footage from their personal lives and the locations where their shows are shot.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off-camera on the show. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

We are aware of how much you will appreciate discovering new facts about your favorite TV stars, who also enjoy informing their followers about events in the world around them.

Also read:Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Lakshmi cancels her wedding with Vikrant, hugs Rishi

Aishwarya Khare is highly active on social media; she frequently shares behind-the-scenes glimpses. She just shared a post from Smita Bansal, one of her co-stars, in which she attempts to read the script without glasses but struggles.

Although another individual is not visible in the video, she was observed expressing difficulty to someone. She doesn't appear to be aware that Aishwarya is recording her the entire time. The footage clearly shows her innocence.

The actress appeared to be dressed for her role and looked absolutely lovely. When the actress realized she couldn't see without her spectacles and laughed her heart out, "Deewani Haa Deewani, Deewani Ho Gayi, Mashoor Mere Ishq Ki Kahani Ho Gayi" was playing in the background.

She also mentions in the video that ‘Ankhon ki Kamjorian Maaf ho.’

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Oh No! Rishi wants Lakshmi to confess her feelings, Lakshmi stops herself

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

 

