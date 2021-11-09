ENTERTAINING! Look who turned Dayaben and Jethalal on the sets of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store is working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.

The show's storyline immediately managed to grab the viewers' attention.

Pandya Store has always been everyone's favourite since the first episode.

The show has a stellar star cast that consists of Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Pallavi Rao, Krutika Desai Khan, among others in pivotal roles.

We have often seen how the star cast keeps sharing fun pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show.

From clicking selfies to making fun reels, the star cast never fails to have fun on the sets of the show.

And now, Simran has shared a fun reel where she and co-star Mohit aka Krish have turned Dayaben and Jetha Lal. The duo enacts one of the most popular scenes from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Take a look:

