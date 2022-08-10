Entertainment Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal reveals what preparations he does for the show and reveals what he is scared of while shooting for the show

Pratik is a well known personality and soon he will be seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful. Tellychakkar got in touch with Pratik Sehajpal and asked him what preparations he does for the show and reveals what he is afraid of when he shoots for the show.
MUMBAI:Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines both inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attraction and created havoc.

Post his stint in the BB house, the actor has been offered a lot of roles in television, web series, etc.

He was also seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he received a lot of love and support from the audiences.

The actor was last seen in the supernatural show Naagin 6 where he played one of the leads in the serial.

Soon, Pratik will be seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull where he will be entertaining the audience and the stars of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Pratik Sehajpal and asked him what preparations he does for the show and reveals what he is afraid of when he shoots for the show.

What are the preparations that go in shooting Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull

The only preparation we do is that we have to be very careful that we don’t go overboard because we are given a lot of freedom and hence we shouldn’t cross the limit, we have to be in control and it's fun shooting for such shows.

You have been part of serials and reality shows; which do you prefer doing?

I think both have different experiences and it's fun to shoot for both the shows. I am an actor and an artist so I love to perform and I have lots of fun doing it. Doing shows like Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull is also fun to shoot and serials gives you the feeling of being an actor.

What is the one thing that makes you conscious in such shows?

The only thing that we need to be careful of is that we don’t go overboard with the comedy and fun that we do, because if that happens then there can be an issue. We have to be alert.

Does anyone feel bad with the fun and jokes you crack ?

No there is nothing like that, no one feels bad as everything is fun and comedy. If someone is attached to such comedy shows then they should first know how to take a joke on themselves and everything is done in fun and games.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

