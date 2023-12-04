Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal to grace the show

COLORS is coming up with a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which will begin on the 15th of April and will air every day at 10:00 pm. It will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per sources, Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal will be gracing the show and having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the same.
Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal will be gracing the show and having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the same.

As we had reported earlier, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are the other few celebrities who would be gracing the show as well.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

Are you excited to watch the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

