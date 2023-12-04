Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal to grace the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal will be gracing the show and having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the same.

As we had reported earlier, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash are the other few celebrities who would be gracing the show as well.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

