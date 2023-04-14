Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Nishant Bhat and Shivin Narang will be seen in the upcoming episode

COLORS is coming up with a new show “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull” which will begin on the 15th of April and will air every day at 10:00 pm. It will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As per sources, Nishant Bhat and Shivin Narang to grace the show
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 16:37
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Nishant Bhat and Shivin Narang will be seen in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS is coming up with a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show will be hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

ALSO READ : Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

As per sources, Nishant Bhat and Shivin Narang will be gracing the show where they would be having some masti and fun together.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khara, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show will premiere on 15th April, and air every day at 10:00 pm, exclusively on COLORS.

Are you excited to watch the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Aww! Check out Karan Kundrra’s sweet gesture for his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash at an event, netizens say “how romantic”

 

 

Colors Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull Punit J. Pathak Haarsh Limbachiyaa Rubina Dilaik Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar Sudha Chandran Sumbul Shiv Archana Tejasswi Nikki Tamboli Pratik Sehajpal Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Nishant Bhat Shivn Narang
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 16:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat notices Savi’s sudden quietness
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"
MUMBAI :Get ready for an electrifying ride as Arti Singh makes her much-awaited debut in a negative role in Shemaroo...
“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its premiere. Making their...
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
MUMBAI:Actress Alaya F has been winning the hearts of the fans with her acting contribution over the time, the actress...
‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television and has always kept its audience...
Katha Ankahee:What! Teji warns Katha to keep her distance from her son
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Exclusive! "There are many actors from the privileged family but have no Bollywood career" Alaya F on nepotism
Latest Video
Related Stories
negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani
Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"
Bhagya Lakshmi
“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik
Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya
OMG! Is Actor Shakti Arora looking for work post his exit from Kundali Bhagya? This is what the actor has to say!
Ek Andaaz Andekha
Ali set to finally meet his mother in Sony SAB’s Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2
Jamin Bhasin
Shocking! Jasmin Bhasin gets a nasty comment by a troll, Aly Goni reacts, “kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai..”