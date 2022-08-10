Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull : OMG! Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh storm out of the show in anger for this shocking reason says " What a bad show is this, they call us and treat us like this"

MUMBAI : Many television shows are being launched these days, with completely new storylines, concepts, and new star casts.

Along with the launch of fiction shows, there are a lot of non–fiction ones that have also been launched, like reality shows.

COLORS has launched a reality show titled “Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull”.

The show is hosted by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will assign tasks to the celebrities coming on the show.

Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks and punishments.

From fun and musical games to dance-offs and Antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone.

The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits.

( ALSO READ : Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS

As we had reported earlier, singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be gracing the show where they would be doing various stunts and would be given shocks like the ones one as seen in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi"

Post the task, Neha's BP's will fall down owing to the shocks given to her and couple will storm out in anger and would hurld abuses at the show and would say what a show is this they call us and treat us like this.

Well, Rohanpreet Singh is also seen misbehaving with the media as he is in anger and he is worried for Neha's health, as the singer says that she wants to go home.

Seems like it's a serious condition and the couple is very upset with the makers of the show.

The concept is somewhere similar to Khatra Khatra Khatra, but it will also have a different twist to it.

The show started on weekends and got a thumbs up from the audience.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS