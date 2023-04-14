Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : OMG! Tejasswi Prakash faints during the shoot of the show; Karan Kundrra fumes in anger tells the crew that this is not content and such a thing is not acceptable

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be gracing the show where they will be having some fun sessions with the cast and crew of the show. The actress will faint on the sets of the show leaving Karan worried and in a panic state.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 19:48
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : OMG! Tejasswi Prakash faints during the shoot of the show; Karan Kundrra fumes in anger tell

MUMBAI:Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Tejasswi's marathi movie has hit the theatres, which is produced by Rohit Shetty and is doing well at the box office.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are the guests  on the new reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

During the shoot, Tejasswi faints on the sets of the show which panics Karan Kundrra but then when she tells him it was a prank he gets angry and lashes out at everyone.

ALSO READ : BB 15: OMG! Karan Kundra wants to marry Tejasswi Prakash in March, takes his astrologer's prediction seriously?

He tells what kind of prank this is, it’s not funny and that he wouldn't take this.

Karan tells the  crew members that this is not content and it wouldn’t be taking such a prank in a good effort.

He also lashed out at Tejasswi and told her that this wasn’t funny and how she could play such a prank on him.

The actress tries to calm him down but all in vain.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is madly in love with Tejasswi and he can do anything for her.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kya Baat Hai! This click of Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash's family is all heart and love

Karan Kundrra Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Voot Colors TellyChakkar TejRan love couple iconic couple Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 19:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise
MUMBAI:Farah Khan was among the many stars who made their way to meet Mukesh Chhabra after his mother’s demise. Mukesh’...
Must-Read! Here’s All You Need to Know About Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Angad aka Vijayendra Kumeria!
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  Produced by Cockrow Entertainment...
Must-Read! Here’s All You Need to Know About Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Angad aka Vijayendra Kumeria!
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  Produced by Cockrow Entertainment...
Agnisakshi: Aww! Jeevika and Satvik unaware of their own feelings, pray for each other
MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is a new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Pakhi takes a drastic step to save her marriage
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Finally The Spiciest Twist Is Here, Chandni To Marry Raunaq, Chandni and Roshni To Become Saas Bahu
MUMBAI:Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers.  Audiences witness all...
Recent Stories
Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise
Woah! Farah Khan fumingly walks past paparazzi while she visits Mukesh Chhabra after his mother's demise
Latest Video
Related Stories
PRINCE NARULA
Oh No! Prince Narula's concert faces trouble
Ghazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Family members are shocked to learn that Ruhaan ran away
Rishina Kandhari
Simaran Kaur and Rishina Kandhari wish Happy Baisakhi!
negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani
Arti Singh to make her debut in a negative role in Shemaroo Umang's "Shravani"
Bhagya Lakshmi
“I am really happy to be back on television” says Mohit Malhotra as he joins the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
cast of Bhagya Lakshmi
‘It was an impromptu decision to surprise my wife with her dream car’, mentioned Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhishek Malik