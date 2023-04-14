Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : OMG! Tejasswi Prakash faints during the shoot of the show; Karan Kundrra fumes in anger tells the crew that this is not content and such a thing is not acceptable

MUMBAI:Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner.

Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share.

Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days, both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go, making headlines as always.

Fans miss watching them together and demand that they come together for a project soon.

Tejasswi's marathi movie has hit the theatres, which is produced by Rohit Shetty and is doing well at the box office.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra are the guests on the new reality show Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull.

During the shoot, Tejasswi faints on the sets of the show which panics Karan Kundrra but then when she tells him it was a prank he gets angry and lashes out at everyone.

He tells what kind of prank this is, it’s not funny and that he wouldn't take this.

Karan tells the crew members that this is not content and it wouldn’t be taking such a prank in a good effort.

He also lashed out at Tejasswi and told her that this wasn’t funny and how she could play such a prank on him.

The actress tries to calm him down but all in vain.

Well, there is no doubt that Karan is madly in love with Tejasswi and he can do anything for her.

