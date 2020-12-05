Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s upcoming MV 'Juda Kar Diya's release date revealed

MUMBAI: TV actress Erica Fernandes, who won hearts playing the role of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has garnered a massive fan base for herself. The actress has many followers on social media and constantly keeps them engaged with her pictures and videos.

As Erica constantly shares work updates with fans, she recently shared a post about her upcoming music video. The actress took to her social media to share the first look of her upcoming music video titled 'Juda Kar Diya' with Harshad Chopda.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress made a post on her Instagram and wrote, “FINALLY the wait is over #JudaKarDiya out on 8th December featuring: @iam_ejf & @harshad_chopda.”.

Through her post, Erica reveals to her fans that the wait is over. By sharing the MV's first poster, she announces that her song 'Juda Kar Diya' (featuring Harshad Chopda and herself) is scheduled to release on December 8.

Erica then revealed that the song is sung by singer Stebin Ben and produced by Anshul Garg. She mentioned that the music of Juda Kar Diya is by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and the lyrics are also penned by him. Fernandes shared that the music video is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

Meanwhile, in the song poster, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 the actress looks beautiful and alluring. She is dressed as a bride in a white gown. Harshad is wearing a black suit as he holds Erica closely. Both flash million-dollar smiles in the poster and look adorable. They pose by a beach setting in the picture.

The poster reflects their chemistry and the song is surely going to be more interesting.

