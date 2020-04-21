Erica Fernandes' debut Bollywood movie has a deep connection with Kasautii

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in the telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following and she regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth as always made headlines.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actress' name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

A lesser-known fact is that Erica began her career down south where she has done a couple of movies and they have been a huge success there.

The actress has also done a Bollywood movie named Babloo Happy Hai also stared Sahil Anand also who is her present co-star Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Erica had shot the movie a couple of years ago and the film released on 7 February 2014, along with three other Bollywood films - Hasee Toh Phasee, Heartless and Ya Rab.

The film tanked at the Box office but got mixed reviews. Taran Adarsh of Bollywood Hungama gave it 1.5 stars. Renuka Vyavahare of Times of India gave the film 2 stars. Subhash K jha and Yahoo India News gave it 4 stars. MTV India gave it 3.5 stars, while India TV News gave it 4 stars.

But the actress rose to fame with her performance as Sonakshi in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and currently is essaying the role of Prena in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress had worked with Sahil Anand way back lesser than she knew that once again they would be working in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

