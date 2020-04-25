Erica Fernandes finally fulfills her father’s dream

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in the telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting skills.

The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is also popular on social media.

She enjoys a huge fan following and she regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via the platform. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth as always made headlines.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actress' name and these fans keep posting something or the other thus showering their love on the actor.

A lesser-known fact is that Erica started her career as a Miss India model. She didn’t win the Miss India pageant but won the contest as Miss India Maharashtra.

Back then, Femina Miss India used to conduct Miss India competition state wise, and Erica won that title.

Post the show Erica expressed her feelings where she said that she is very happy and is on cloud nine. She said that this was a father’s dream and she finally fulfilled it, which makes her very happy.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is a doting daughter and she has always said that whatever she does it to make her parents proud and happy.

There is no doubt that Erica has come up the hard way and her character Sonakshi from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi made her a household name.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, ERICA FERNANDES)