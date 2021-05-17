Erica Fernandes reveals what kind of projects she always looks forward to doing in her career

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is a popular face of the telly world. The pretty actress has come a long way in her career and that too with just two shows. Erica Fernandes has become an A-list star on the small screen.

The diva went on to impress everyone with her debut show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and then became a household name for Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where she played the lead role.

Erica Fernandes is leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans by bringing the best out of her in every project she does.

Apart from being a terrific actress, Erica is also considered a fashionista of the telly town. The actress' Instagram account speaks out loud when it comes to fashion.

Erica Fernandes has never shied away from experimenting when it comes to fashion.

The same goes for her projects as Erica has always been vocal about the fact that she loves to take up challenging roles which she has never done before.

The actress is now gearing up for her upcoming show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are joining hands once again for the popular show which has made a comeback after a few years.

In one of her recent interviews, Erica Fernandes was asked about her views on what kind of projects she would love to take up.

The actress said that she wants to do roles that make people happy. Erica Fernandes wants people to enjoy seeing her onscreen and something she can talk about with her family.

Erica Fernandes made her debut with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Shaheer Sheikh. The duo came together for season 2 of the show.

And now, Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh are back again to wow the viewers with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3.

