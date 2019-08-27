News

Erica Fernandez-Shaheer Sheikh not part of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s third season

27 Aug 2019 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gained immense popularity for its narrative. Erica Fernandez and Shaheer Sheikh played the lead roles of Dr. Sonakshi Bose and Devrath Dixit respectively. They became household names for their character portrayal. The story became so popular that makers went on to bring a second season. Now, the makers are gearing up for a third season. However, reportedly, the third season will not feature Erica and Shaheer.

According to a report in Latestly, the most loved couple of the television industry won’t return to their most adored TV show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s third season. Makers are in talks to treat the audience with the third season of this successful serial towards the end of 2019. However, both the actors are busy with their current projects, leaving them with no time for this one. Shaheer is seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, while Erica is occupied with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While the makers are planning to retain pivotal actors from the previous seasons, the third season will introduce a new couple in the lead via hosting auditions for the same.

past seven days