Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary calls Shweta Tiwari 'an excellent wife and mother'; read to know more

MUMBAI: The past few days have been quite stressful for actress Shweta Tiwari and estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who have been fighting it out in the public for their son Reyansh. In fact, recently Abhinav also dragged Shweta's first husband Raja Chaudhary into the debate where he claimed that the latter talked to him about the marital problems going on in Abhinav and Shweta's life.

Raja Chaudhtu recently opened up about the whole matter, read out:

As reported by Abhinav, did you contact him to inquire about their marital issues?

Yes, I had messaged Abhinav not now but last year after I read about the sexual harassment allegations against him by my daughter Palak Tiwari. As a father I was concerned for her and wanted to know what exactly had happened. After hearing his side of the story, I didn't dwell further into any sort of conversation with him. As a father, I think I had a right to reach him knowing about the serious allegations.

Considering that your divorce from Shweta was not very amicable, what is your take on the whole situation?

The pattern is the same and that is why people are questioning Shweta. See, there is no doubt that Shweta is an excellent mother and a very good wife. It is just a sheer coincidence and her bad luck that history is repeating itself with her and her second marriage too has failed. But then this doesn't make her wrong or a bad person.

So are you able to assess what is the real problem in Abhinav and Shweta's relationship?

Well, I can't comment anything on that, but yes, one thing I would like to say that Shweta should allow Abhinav to meet his son.

She needs to understand that as a couple no matter what the problems might be in a relationship, a father will not harm his own son or daughter. Rest, whatever is happening between them I don't want to get into that at all.

You met your daughter after several years in March this year and were planning to meet her again, did that happen?

No we haven't met each other yet because of the prevailing situation in the country. There is lockdown everywhere because of COVID. But I am in touch with her.

