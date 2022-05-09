Excitement! Twitteratis get excited for the Mehendi Hai Rachnewali re-run on Star Utsav; demand a Season 2

MUMBAI: It is no doubt that StarPlus’ show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was one of the most loved television drama series.

The show premiered on 15 February 2021, and it went off-air on 27 November 2021 it is believed that the fans were disheartened after the show went off-air.

Reportedly, the show did not fare well on the rating chart, thus the channel made the decision to take it off-air.

The show was loosely based on Star Maa's Telugu series 'Gorintaku'.

It was bankrolled by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films, and it stars Shivangi Khedkar and Sai Ketan Rao.

Both the lead actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are still known by their screen names, Pallavi and Raghav.

Fans indeed loved their chemistry and they were called by the ship names, #RaghVi and #SaiShi respectively.

There were many rumours surfacing that both of them are in a relationship, but neither of them ever accepted nor denied this news of being in a romantic relationship.

We had reported earlier that show is all set for a re-run from the 5th of September 2022, Monday to Sunday at 10 pm, and the lovers of the serial would be able to see their #RaghVi once again as StarPlus’ sister concern channel – Star Utsav.

But now here in this piece of article, we have an update regarding the show. The fans of the daily soap are demanding for its part two.

Twitteratis took to their Twitter handles and kept their demands in the public domain.

Here’s what they have to say, check the tweet below!

